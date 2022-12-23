Committees for two House members referred by Jan. 6 panel for ethics review contributed to West Virginia Representative Mooney’s 2022 campaign

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The campaign committees of two House Republicans a congressional committee investigating last year’s deadly insurrection at the United States Capitol said should face ethics investigations contributed to the reelection campaign of U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol referred Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas in the January 6 committee investigation.

Jordan and Biggs contributed to Mooney’s campaign committee to support the West Virginia congressman’s successful campaign for a fifth term in the House of Representatives.

Mooney himself is the subject of two unresolved House Ethics Committee investigations.

Jordan’s campaign committee contributed $2,000 to Mooney’s campaign committee in June 2021. Biggs’ campaign committee contributed $1,000 to Mooney’s campaign in May 2022…

