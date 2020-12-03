Commission to discuss underground mine testing facility near Snowshoe, West Virginia

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Randolph County Commission will see a second presentation today regarding a proposed underground mine testing facility on the Randolph-Pocahontas County line.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health wants to use the 460-acre tract near Mace as the future site of a research center and testing laboratory for underground mine safety.

At the last Randolph County Commission meeting, a group of Pocahontas County residents spoke about their objections to the project and asked commissioners to write a letter to West Virginia’s federal government representatives seeking to stop the project.

“This site is inappropriate for this project,” Jeanne Bell, a resident of Snowshoe, told commissioners at that meeting. “The entire surrounding community relies on drinking water from wells and springs located in the Greenbrier Limestone formation…

