Cole Chevy Mountain Festival returns to West Virginia￼

By Kassidy Brown, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The 38th annual Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is back for 10 days of attractions and activities.

The festival begins Friday, June 3 and continues through Sunday, June 12.

This is the second year the festival has been 10 days, and it is set to have some old, favorite events along with several new attractions this year.

“We have some repeating things, and we’ve changed attractions,” said Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias President Jeffery Disibbio.

Some of the returning attractions include Rock-It the Robot, the Little Roy and Lizzy Show, and Jimmy Drew’s carnival.

“Jimmy Drew is always our biggest attraction because he’s bringing his largest rides,” said Disibbio. “Since we’ve expanded to 10 days, he affords us the opportunity to have his biggest and best attractions, and this is the biggest show he does.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/cole-chevy-mountain-festival-returns/article_cf84b13c-dd38-11ec-8d54-932bc5f35b19.html