Closing arguments in opioid trial set to begin

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the rest of the country taking a chance to catch its breath after the announcement of a $26 billion settlement with some opioid firms, Huntington and Cabell County are standing firm as they prepare for closing arguments with opioid distributors this week.

The trial surrounds Cabell County and Huntington’s allegations that AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., McKesson and Cardinal Health helped to create and fuel the opioid crisis in the area by pumping a copious amount of pills into the county. The “Big Three” — which were three of the four companies to settle nationally — have blamed West Virginians’ poor health, doctors and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration for the amount of pills.

Closing arguments in the case will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, July 27-28, at the Charleston federal courthouse. Each side is expected to receive six hours, with the defense splitting their time equally.

Plaintiffs presented their case in 32 days, from May to the end of June, with the defendants needing five more to fill in holes they hope will prove their case…

