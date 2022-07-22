Christopher Neighbors of Charles Town leads field with eight birds at WVGA’s Fifth Qualifier

Seven qualify for 103rd WV Amateur Championship at Locust Hill; Amateur Championship set for July 31 – Aug. 3 at The Greenbrier

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The fifth qualifier for the 103rd WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place July 21 at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town.

Christopher Neighbors of Charles Town led the field of seven qualifiers with eight birdies to score a five under par 67.

“We’re always enjoy hosting a West Virginia Amateur Championship qualifier each year, especially since the course was firm and fast today,” said Locust Hill’s PGA Golf Professional Wayne Clark. “We’re seeing greater participation from our local golfers and the First Tee kids.”

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier. There were 25 players competing for seven qualifying and two alternate spots in the Championship. The other qualifying players from Thursday were:

Corey Jackson of Martinsburg, (+1) 73;

Steve Eckert of Falling Waters, (+1) 73;

Van Stemple of Shepherdstown, (+2) 74;

Drew Call of Charleston, (+3) 75;

Ethan Hardy of Charles Town, (+3) 75;

Jeremy Thompson of Martinsburg, (+3) 75;

Alternate Tommy Evans of Charles Town, (+4) 76; and

Alternaate Matt Walters, Berkeley Springs, (+6) 78. The remaining qualifying dates and locations are:

July 25th at Guyan Golf and Country Club, Huntington; and

July 27th “Last Chance Qualifier” at Greenhills Country Club, Ravenswood.

The Amateur Championship will take place July 31 – Aug. 3 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 95 of the past 102 years.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. For more information, please visit wvga.org.