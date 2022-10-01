Christopher “Kit” Martin dead at 58

Christopher “Kit” Martin, age 58, of South Charleston left his earthly body for the next great ride of life on Sept. 23, 2022.

Kit was a gift to Robert William Martin and Shirley Laverne Mauney on April 9, 1963. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Michelle Martin (Roles), siblings Robert Martin II & Jodi Martin-Wasson, 3 nieces, a nephew, seven fur babies, countless rescues and numerous loving extended family members & friends.

Kit tremendously enjoyed spending his weekends exploring his creative side – hand forging knives and swords, designing pieces with his CNC table, welding metal pieces & objects together bringing them to life as unique art he called “Kit Steelworks”. He was a generous soul and often gave his pieces away to friends, family, co-workers, neighbors, St. Albans Police Dept, Children’s Home Society of WV, Trash Your Kayak Cleanup Crew and total strangers. He also enjoyed creating wood/metal art pieces with his wife for her River~To~Home pieces in which proceeds are used to support her passion to cleanup WV Rivers.

Kit also enjoyed riding anything with wheels and a motor with his wife, family and friends as well as kayaking for hidden metal treasures and cheering on the Mountaineers.

During the week, Chris cruised the halls at City National Bank, Cross Lanes, Operations Center, as the Information Technology Director for 25 years. Co-workers fondly shared the following.

“I will forever be grateful that our paths crossed”

“you were a positive influence and a wonderful person”

“You were the best mentor I could have had”

“I will tremendously miss your cheerful smile and bright eyes”

“Hearing your stories of past and recent adventures encouraged me to live a little more fuller”

Chris gave in death as he did in life through organ & tissue donations. Numerous lives were and will be saved by Chris’s selfless act of giving. His request to be cremated with no formal services has been honored.

In lieu of flowers, family requests a random act of kindness in Chris’s honor (#chrisgiftoflife FB) or a donation or a pet adoption. To do so, contact Itty Bitty Kitty Committee at [email protected] or IBKC, PO Box 40223, Charleston, WV 25364.