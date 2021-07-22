Chief Justice Evan Jenkins to visit all West Virginia counties, Eastern Panhandle to thank courts

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — In the last two months, West Virginia Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has visited 41 of the 55 counties in West Virginia to thank the courts for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Eastern Panhandle.

Jenkins visited Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson counties on Wednesday, presenting a certificate of appreciation for the courts’ work.

According to Jenkins, this was an important project, and he has enjoyed visiting all but 14 of the counties so far. He plans to visit every county in West Virginia.

“Our Constitution says the courts shall always be open. During COVID, we all lived through a challenging environment. But, if you were a domestic violence victim, or a child of abuse and neglect, the courts needed to be open, and they were open. I am visiting every county, so I can look at the judiciary employees face to face to express our sincere appreciation for the incredible work serving the people of West Virginia this past year. We are serious about the depth of our appreciation for our hardworking judicial employee,” Jenkins said. “We wanted to express our appreciation to all the judiciary employees. We have 1,500 people in West Virginia who get up and go to work every day in every courthouse, in every county in West Virginia.” …

