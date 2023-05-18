Chase Wolfe of Charleston takes WV Golf Amateur Series at Riverside Golf Club

Jeff Rollyson of Barboursville, Susan Glasby of Chesapeake win divisions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) West Virginia Amateur Series, presented by PSIMED, saw Chase Wolfe of Charleston take the Championship Division at Riverside Golf Club in Mason with a one over par 71. Other highlights in the Championship Division included four birdies each for Wolfe, Chris Carter of Tornado and Mason Weese of Charleston.

Jeff Rollyson of Barboursville captured the Men’s Gross Division with a three over par 73 thanks, in part, to a hole-in-one on the 14th hole. Gary Roush of Mason took the Men’s Net Division with a two under par 68. Other highlights in the men’s division included three birdies for Roush, two birdies for Rick Adkins of Flatwoods and a birdie and an eagle for Rollyson.

Susan Glasby of Chesapeake, Ohio, led the Women’s Gross Division with an even par 70, while Diana Watkins of Elizabeth took the Women’s Net Division with a two over par 72.

“We like hosting WVGA events and appreciate PSIMed’s partnership. These are good for our golf club and the players,” said Riverside’s Head Golf Professional Ty Roush. “The greens are as good as I’ve ever seen them and the Bermuda grass fairways are coming into their own.”

“Our players did well today and had some great weather to do it,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware. “Thanks to Ty Roush and his staff at Riverside Golf Club for always being great hosts.”

The West Virginia Amateur Series, presented by PSIMED, is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights based on gross and net scores.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: WV Amateur Series @ Riverside Golf Club. The WV Amateur Series is back in action Wednesday, June 7, at Stonewall Resort.

For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors.

Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.