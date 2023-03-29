Charleston, W.Va., attorney David K. Hendrickson to launch new mediation and arbitration practice

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, , W.Va. – Long-time Charleston attorney, David K. Hendrickson, is launching a website to promote his thriving mediation and arbitration practice to help resolve litigious disputes quickly, efficiently and economically.

Hendrickson is best known for his 40 years of trial experience as a litigator, but the Parkersburg native and West Virginia University graduate is following his passion. “The vast array of litigation experience helps me to rapidly grasp the facts of any given case and get to the bottom of the dispute in a much quicker fashion,” said Hendrickson. “I have mediated nearly 200 cases in my career, including malpractice, oil and gas disputes, exposures and defective products, business disputes, contract actions, premises liability and contractor claims.”

While remaining ‘of counsel’ to Hendrickson & Long, PLLC, the law firm he founded with Scott Long, Hendrickson plans to concentrate his energies on mediation cases. He does not charge for travel time or require extensive pre-mediation filing, and his fees would be split between the parties involved. Hendrickson’s past mediation cases have included individual, consolidated, and class action claims.

Hendrickson is a former captain in the U.S. Army. He is a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. National publications have cited Hendrickson’s legal acumen, including Chambers, USA; Best Lawyers in America; Super Lawyers; and Litigation Magazine. He was named “One of America’s Top 100 Attorneys” in the Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, High Stakes Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation. U.S. News & World Report has also recognized Hendrickson & Long PLLC as a Tier One law firm in commercial litigation, construction law, and construction litigation for the past several years.

He is involved in numerous charitable, civic and social organizations. Hendrickson currently chairs the board of the West Virginia Regional technology Park in South Charleston and has served three terms on the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

More about David K. Hendrickson Mediation Services can be found at http://hendricksonmediation.com/.