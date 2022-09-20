Charleston Area Alliance announces ‘We Love Our Community Awards’ 

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fourteen awards were handed out Tuesday at the Charleston Area Alliance’s annual “We Love Our Community Awards” event at Slack Plaza in City Center. Sponsored by Spilman Thomas & Battle, with support from AARP Charleston, these awards honor some of the people, projects, programs and organizations that make the Charleston community stronger and brighter.

“The annual We Love Our Community Awards is our chance to shine the spotlight on the people and places that make significant contributions to the community,” said Susie Salisbury, the Alliance’s Vice President for Community Development. “The artists, small business owners, visionaries and volunteers that we honor here today give of their time, talents, and dedication – and inspire us all to love our community.”

The following individuals, organizations and programs were recognized and presented with customized pieces of mosaic art by local artist Linda Bricker:

Outstanding Preservation Award, honoring a project that exemplifies the meaning of preserving our past for our future: Excelsior Apartments

Kanawha Heritage Award, honoring a business or organization that keeps the heritage of our valley alive: Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation

Best Development Award, honoring a project that redefines itself by reusing a former building or site for a new, sustainable use: QLabs, Inc.

Best Redevelopment Award, honoring a project that gives new life to an existing structure through redesign and refurbishment: Kanawha County Public Library

Placemaking Award (2 Awards), honoring projects that provide safe and fun gathering places that harness the ideas and assets of the people who use them: KRT City Center Station and City Center Slack Plaza

Community Celebration Award, honoring an outstanding community event that celebrates a neighborhood, area or region: Holly Jolly Brawley

Arts to the Max Award – Organization, honoring an organization that takes “Arts to the Max” in our community: WTSQ Radio Station

Arts to the Max Award – Individual, honoring an individual who has contributed much to taking “Arts to the Max” in our community: Matt Jackfert

James R. Thomas Outstanding Volunteer Award, honoring outstanding volunteer contributions to the Charleston Area Alliance and programs/projects that influence community development: Lewis Payne

Youth Volunteer Award, honoring outstanding community involvement by someone 18 years of age or younger: Emma Carpenter

Do The Charleston Award, honoring someone who goes above and beyond in making Charleston a better place to live, work and play: Jeff Shirley

Servant Leader Award, honoring a public servant for outstanding leadership in the Kanawha Valley community: Debbie Weinstein

Charleston Hero Award, honoring someone who puts others before themselves and is selfless in a good way: Charleston Police K9 Officer Axel

The Charleston Area Alliance is a community and economic development organization passionate about connecting businesses, entrepreneurs and young talent with the resources needed to succeed in Charleston, West Virginia. Learn more about Alliance programs and events at www.charlestonareaalliance.org.