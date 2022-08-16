By JoAnn Snoderly, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The CDC has released more information on reported human infections of an influenza virus that usually spreads in pigs related to the recently held Jackson County Fair in West Virginia.

There have been three cases of the swine influenza to date in the United States in 2022, all tied to the fair, according to the CDC.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources previously reported at least one case of influenza A h3N2v among attendees of the Jackson County Fair, and public health officials at the time were investigating “several reports of individuals who have developed influenza-like illness after working closely with swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever” at the fair…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/cdc-releases-more-information-on-west-virginia-swine-flu-cases/article_a6c02698-1a80-11ed-8353-7f722fb7ff6d.html