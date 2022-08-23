Car cruising coming back to Huntington, W.Va.

Event set for Sept. 4th from 6-10 p.m. on 4th Avenue

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington-Cruising is coming back to Huntington, if only for one night. Sept. 4th from 6-10 p.m. cruising will be allowed on 4th Avenue between 8th and 11th streets. Free parking will be first-come first-serve on the metered parking along 4th.

Cruising, popularized in the 1950s, found its way to Huntington in a big way in the early 1980s, with young adults piling into cars riding bumper-to-bumper in four lanes of 4th Avenue on Friday and Saturday evenings.

In 1987 city officials decided to end cruising on 4th Avenue, Huntington’s administration offered an olive branch to area cruising enthusiasts, by designating the old 2nd Avenue between 8th and 10th streets in the so-called Superblock (now the area occupied by Delta hotel and Pullman Square) for cruisers, and named it “Cruise Avenue.”

It was a Tri-State attraction that was enjoyed by those near and far until construction began to develop Pullman Plaza on July 16, 2004, that took away Cruise Avenue forever.

WV State Senator Mark R. Maynard claims Huntington as his home city, even though it is not situated in his senatorial district. In the Senator’s younger days he frequented Cruise Avenue and has many fond memories and made many friends that he still has today.

Senator Maynard said, “Cars have always been a big part of my life, and when l first came to Cruise Avenue in the early ’90s, I didn’t know a soul there. But l saw cool cars, and instantly developed a friendship with the car guys at Cruise Avenue. I still have these friendships today. In the southern part of my district the city of Princeton hosts “Cool Cruisin’ nights” every third Saturday night on Mercer Street where people cruised in the 1980s just like 4th Avenue. The City of Princeton brought cruising back, and it was one of the coolest things l had ever experienced. It was like being in the movie American Graffiti with all the classic show cars cruising and parked along the street. That’s what l hope to replicate here, while bringing back those past patrons of 4th and Cruise for a reunion of sorts, but also to be an economic driver for the area to bring attention to the City of Huntington and local businesses. It can even let the youth of the area be a part of something that they were born too late to experience. We chose Sunday because most of the businesses are closed on 4th Avenue on Sunday and since Labor Day is Monday, most can stay out a little later.”

“There are three car clubs in the tri-state that hold Car Shows throughout the summer, BB’s, Tri-State Street Rods and the Covered Bridge Car Club,” Maynard said. “I thought what better way to organize and showcase the numerous classic cars of the Tri-State area than to get these three clubs to help promote the event. I want to thank Mayor Steve Williams and the City of Huntington and its administration for allowing us to try this. My hopes are that a schedule for 2023 can have more cruises on Sunday nights, before Monday holidays.

For more information Contact Senator Maynard at (304)360-6272