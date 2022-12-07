Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area in West Virginia to open on Dec. 17

WV Press Release Sharing

DAVIS, W.Va. – Canaan Valley Resort’s Ski Area, the site of the first commercial ski development in West Virginia and situated in the highest mountain valley east of the Rockies, will open for the 2022-2023 season on Saturday, Dec.17, conditions permitting. The resort’s Tube Park is slated to open at the same time.

“With multi-million-dollar improvements to the ski area over the past two years and as we celebrate our 51st season in operation, we are excited for guests to experience what we believe to be some of the best skiing and tubing our region has to offer,” said Matt Baker, resort general manager.

Canaan Valley Resort boasts 47 trails featuring a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain. The mountain offers a vertical drop of 850 feet accessed by three lifts (one quad and two triples) and a magic carpet at the beginner’s area.

In 2021, the resort:

Expanded the Tube Park to more than twice its previous size; now offering some of the longest tubing lanes in the Mid-Atlantic. With more than 17 lanes and the addition of a newly constructed sun kid lift, guests will spend less time in lines and more time zipping down the mountain.

Remodeled and significantly enlarged the ski and snowboard rental facility and added advance, online ski, boot, and snowboard ordering. Guests can pre-order their rentals online at ski.canaanresort.com.

Added a new RFID (Radio Frequency ID) lift ticket and lift gate system to speed a guests’ trip to the mountain and reduce time in lift lines. Replacing the paper lift tickets, guests purchase passes online and receive a plastic RFID card that allows them to reload lift tickets or season passes via their mobile phone or computer. Passes can be purchased online at ski.canaanresort.com.

Special overnight lodging packages are available. Guests who stay at Canaan Valley Resort three or more consecutive nights can save twenty percent off the standard rate (black-out dates may apply).

For more information, contact the resort at 1-800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.CanaanResort.com.

Resort Detail:

Canaan Valley Resort is a four-seasons destination with a wide array of adventures and a variety of guest rooms and cabins. Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area is in the highest mountain valley to the east of the Rocky Mountains and is known for breathtaking views of the mountainous region. The ski resort has a summit elevation of 4,280 feet above sea level, 91 skiable acres, four lifts – one quad, two triples and two magic carpets, one sun kid lift – and a ski school. With 46 trails and slopes, the Critters Crawl beginner and ski school for private and group lessons – including adaptive skiing – Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area offers a memorable winter adventure for every skier and snowboarder. The resort also offers a tube park, ice skating rink and cross-country skiing.

Canaan Valley Resort is situated in northeast West Virginia approximately 2½ hours from Washington, D.C., three hours from Pittsburgh and 2¾ hours from Charleston, W.Va.