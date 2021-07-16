Can charter schools make the grade in West Virginia?

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education just charted the course of all future charter schools in the Mountain State.

Board members in Charleston earlier on Wednesday approved changes to Policy 3300, which allows the creation of 10 new charters every three years – including online schools.

More importantly, the policy also contains an in-house component to do the heavy lifting during the ground-level formation of any charter here.

Which also means that component, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board, will now bypass any authority a county board of education would have in that process…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/07/15/can-charter-schools-make-the-grade-here/