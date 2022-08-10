Callaway Junior Tour High School Series moves to Parkersburg Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour High School Series, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal, continued its 2022 season Monday at the Parkersburg Country Club High School Invitational.

The Cabell Midland High School “A” team took top honors with a combined score of 17 over par. Each school has a team of four players, with the best three scores counting as the team’s total score. The series, a partner of Callaway Golf and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association, featured a field of 109 golfers on 27 high school teams from across West Virginia.

Cabell Midland

Parkersburg High School

The remaining schools in the top five were:

Winfield High School, winners of the first of the four-series events;

Linsly School;

Wheeling Park High School; and

Hurricane High School (“A”). The five players with the lowest individual scores received Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Medalist trophies. Those were awarded to:

Parker Vannoy of Parkersburg South High School “A”;

Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland “A”;

Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central Catholic High School;

Jack Michael of Cabell Midland “A”; and

Emerson Simons of Roane County High School.

Click here for a complete list of today’s final scores.

The High School Series is in action again August 9 at Oglebay Resort. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18 and the High School Series for school teams. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.