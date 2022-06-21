Callaway Junior Tour celebrates West Virginia Day with golf at Bridgeport Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va — The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), celebrated West Virginia’s birthday with a field of 102 golfers Monday at Bridgeport Country Club.

Bobby Kincaid

Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho, scored a two over par 74 on his way to winning the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for boys. He said, “I made some putts out there which is what you need to happen to win a golf tournament.”

Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for girls. She said, “The course is in great condition and I played well today.”

Highlights of the day included four birdies for Ethan Cook of Glen Dale and three birdies for Bobby Kincaid and Sammy Shy of Huntington, who birdied three consecutive holes.

“Today was a great day for golf and Bridgeport is always challenging for the players,” said WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Operations Lucas Ware.

Division winners were:

Boys 12 & under: Matthew Riggleman of Petersburg;

Boys 13-14: McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, VA;

Boys 15-16: Jack Woodburn of Scott Depot;

Boys 17-18: Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho;

Girls 10-14: Audrey Kerr of Bridgeport; and

Girls 15-18: Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana. Click here for today’s leaderboard: Callaway Junior Tour – Bridgeport Country Club.



Kerri Anne Cook

The Callaway Junior Tour is in action again Monday, June 27, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.