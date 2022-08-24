Cabell Midland takes Callaway Junior Tour High School Series 2022 Tri-State Cup

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cabell Midland High School has earned the 2022 Tri-State Cup for it performances in the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association.

Cabell Midland

Cabell Midland took top honors in two of the three series events, both at the Parkersburg Country Club High School Invitational on August 8 and at the Oglebay WVGA Invitational on August 9.

The series, a partnership of Callaway Golf and the WVGA, featured a field of 109 golfers from 27 high school teams from across West Virginia.

The remaining schools in the top five were:

Winfield High School;

St. Mary’s High School and Linsly School (tied for third); and

Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

Click here for a complete list of the final standings.



Click here for results of the Capital City Classic at Edgewood Country Club on August 4.

Click here for results of the Parkersburg Country Club High School Invitational on August 8.

Click here for results of the Oglebay WVGA Invitational on August 9.https://callawayjt.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/callawayjt22/event/callawayjt2233/contest/4/leaderboard.htm



For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18 and the High School Series for school teams. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our

membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.