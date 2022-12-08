‘Bring us out of 1950’: Barrackville, W.Va., presents first comprehensive plan

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

BARRACKVILLE — Officials in Barrackville want to bring the town into the 21st century.

In October of 2020, Barrackville residents voiced a need for change in their town. Outdated ordinances left the town government struggling to enforce the most basic of codes and issues such as unrestricted growth and blighted buildings had become a problem.

Many of the town ordinances were unenforceable and town councils of the past were not concerned with changing the way things were done. In 2020, the newly elected council decided to make some changes, however, to do that, they needed a plan.

The council appointed a planning commission who then developed a partnership with the WVU College of Law to research and draft a comprehensive plan for the town.

Tuesday night, those two years of work paid off and the planning commissioners presented their plan to the town council for formal approval and implementation…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/bring-us-out-of-1950-barrackville-presents-first-comprehensive-plan/article_0616cd3c-764c-11ed-b260-9fc017d755cb.html