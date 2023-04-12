Botany Tropicals hosting Saturday Grand Opening of Camp Botany

WV Hive Client doubles space for plants and events

HINTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Hive client — Botany Tropicals — is hosting a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, to celebrate the addition of Camp Botany to its retail store at 321 Third Avenue in Hinton.

Owners Jordan Casey and Steven Jones have transformed the store’s side yard into a unique campground-themed expansion and named it Camp Botany. The addition doubles the retail square footage and allows them to offer more plants, decor, and event space. It will also allow customers with mobility issues to access their retail space, which is located in a historical building.

WV Hive business advisor Mary Legg said Jordan and Steven knew immediately when purchasing their building that the side yard would be a great asset. “Saturday’s grand opening represents the first of many steps towards making Camp Botany everything they have dreamed it could be, and they can’t wait to share it with the public,” she said.

Expansion of the side yard, made possible through loan funding obtained from the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, allows the owners to broaden their plant selections to include a unique collection of Sepreviums (Hens and Chicks) along with other hardy plants. In addition, the panels of fencing inside Camp Botany are being offered up for artists to express themselves. The space will also feature a restored 1963 airstream camper that will be decorated for each season, providing an appealing photo opportunity for visitors. Light refreshments will be provided. “We intend to create the perfect backdrop for plant lovers and those who want to share their experience on social media,” said co-owner Jordan Casey. “We would love for those who visit to use the hashtag — #campbotany.”