Bob Clark of Wheeling takes Low Round honors for WVGA Senior Series event at Edgewood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bob Clark of Wheeling earned the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series event Monday at the Mountaineer Woodview Golf Course with a five under par 67, thanks to four birdies and an eagle. “I struck the ball okay but putted very well,” Clark said. “To win a Low Round trophy on the Senior Series, you need to putt well and today I was able to do that.”

“A field of 32 saw a great morning with a brief shower but the golf course was in great shape and Rick Welday and his staff were gracious hosts,” said WVGA Tournament Director Chance Hindbaugh. “We are back in action tomorrow at 10 AM at Moundsville Country Club.”

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players age 50 and up. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

Division winners were:

Senior Gross: Bob Clark of Wheeling;

Senior Net: John Ridenour of Long Bottom, Ohio;

Silver Gross: Bill Capelety of Farmington;

Silver Net: Jeff Rollyson of Barboursville;

Gold Gross: Mike Wylie of White Sulphur Springs;

Gold Net: Dubie Dailer of Wheeling;

80+ Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

80+ Net: Duane Lescalet of Wheeling.

Click here for the event leaderboard: Senior Series at Mountaineer Woodview Golf Course.

The Senior Series is back in action today at the Moundsville Country Club. For more information please visit wvga.org.

