Bluefield, W.Va., joins AEP rate hike request protest￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Bluefield City Board is sending a “letter of protest” to the state Public Service Commission regarding a proposed rate hike by Appalachian Electric Power (AEP).

City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the content of the letter emphasizes how the “significant rate hike” would “severely affect” many residents of Bluefield.

If approved by the PSC, the rate hike request would add more than $18 a month to average residential power bills.

Heltzel said the letter urges the PSC to take into consideration the demographics and socio-economic conditions locally before making a decision.

Mayor Ron Martin asked if the letter of protest is the most effective means of having an impact on the PSC decision…

