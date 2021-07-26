Bluefield, W.Va., awaits parts to repair Ridge Runner

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The historic Ridge Runner train at City Park may be back in operation soon.

Operating sporadically this year because of various issues, Interim City Manager/City Attorney Colin Cline told members of the city board recently the small train, which carries passengers through the park for a scenic tour, was down again because of mechanical and other problems.

“We are going to do a top to bottom assessment of that,” he said, to find out what needs to be done to keep the popular ride up and going.

Craig Strahm, deputy director of public works for the city, said Friday that assessment was done.

The problem was, he said, the rear wheels of the locomotive kept slipping off the track.

“We fixed the track, but it didn’t solve the issue,” he said.

Raymond Woody, the contractor who brought the Ridge Runner from its previous East River Mountain Overlook to the park and is familiar with the train, was consulted…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/bluefield-awaits-parts-to-repair-ridge-runner/article_bc8f187e-eced-11eb-9a7c-574b73ecbe57.html