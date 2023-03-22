Bluefield State University and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine partner to provide pathway to medical school

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Students at Bluefield State University now have an opportunity to transition directly to medical school if they choose.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) and BSU have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will prepare a pathway for students who want to pursue a career in osteopathic medicine.

“This is a really exciting day for working together with the Osteopathic School to provide more opportunities for our students,” Capehart said.

Through the agreement, qualifying BSU students can enter WVSOM’s Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program (POMP), develop the skills and credentials required for admission into WVSOM and enhance their experience while in the program.

“It (the MOU) creates a clearly defined roadmap for our students who are interested in pursuing a career in osteopathic medicine,” Capehart said. “We anticipate a substantial increase in the number of BSU students who will enter the program, graduate and help fill the pressing statewide and nationwide need for more physicians.”

