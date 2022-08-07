Bluefield Daily Telegraph wins third straight ‘Newspaper of the Year’ honor

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel’s Jim Spanner wins Adam R. Kelly Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Top honors at the 2022 West Virginia Press Association Convention went to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph as “Newspaper of the Year” and Parkersburg News and Sentinel Publisher Jim Spanner as the “Adam R. Kelly Award’ winner.

Eight West Virginia newspapers earned first-place General Excellence awards, four for editorial coverage and four for advertising sales efforts. General Excellence recognition, which is awarded by circulation division, indicates performance in the industry’s editorial and advertising competition. The highest combined point total for editorial and advertising wins Newspaper of the Year designation.

Publisher Terri Hale accepted the NOY award on behalf of Bluefield. The 2022 award marks the newspaper’s third straight ‘Newspaper of the Year’ designation. Jessica Goins is advertising sales manager for Bluefield, and Jeremy Basham accepted the advertising awards for the newspaper. Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph.

Spanner, publisher of the News and Sentinel won the WVPA’s highest individual honor — The Adam R. Kelly Award — for his outstanding dedication to the newspaper industry, the West Virginia Press Association and his local community.

Parkersburg News and Sentinel Publisher JIm Spanner, center, receives the Adam R. Kelly Award from West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Don Smith, left, and President Perry Nardo

A photo by Sholten Singer for The Herald Dispatch of Huntington won Photo of the Year.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel staff won Advertisement of the Year.

The results of the annual competition, which honors excellence in newspaper journalism, were announced Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, during a banquet at Four Points by Sheraton in Charleston.

West Virginia Press Association President Perry Nardo, at right, and Executive Director Don Smith, at left, present the First Place General Excellence in Editorial awards to, from left, Greg Jordan and Jessica Nuzzo, The Bluefield Daily Telegraph; Sally See, Hampshire Review;

Dylan Vidovich, The Logan Banner; and J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald of Beckley. West Virginia Press Association President Perry Nardo, at left, and Executive Director Don Smith, at right present the First Place General Excellence in Advertising Awards to, from left, Eric Anderson, The Tyler Star News; Cathy Springston, The TImes Record and Roane County Report; Jeremy Basham, The Bluefield Daily Telegraph; and Jerry Briggs, Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“Our annual newspaper competition always brings out the best of what our state’s newspapers and journalists have to offer,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association. “From the largest daily newspaper to the smallest weekly newspaper, West Virginia residents benefit from the outstanding and dedicated work of journalists throughout the state. Community journalism remains the centerpiece of the newspaper industry in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Press Association is proud to recognize and honor the excellent work produced by West Virginia’s terrific newspapers and journalists.”

EDITORIAL RESULTS:

Division I (Dailies over 10,000 circulations):

1st Place: The Register-Herald of Beckley

2nd Place: Charleston Gazette-Mail

3rd Place: The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Division II (Dailies 10,000 and under):

1st Place: Bluefield Daily Telegraph

2nd Place: The Weirton Daily Times

3rd Place: The Inter-Mountain

Division III (Weeklies over 3,500):

1st Place: Hampshire Review

2nd Place: The Times Record and Roane County Reporter

3rd Place: The Morgan Messenger

Division IV (Weeklies 3,500 and under):

1st Place: The Logan Banner

2nd Place: The Doddridge Independent

3rd Place: Wayne County News

General Excellence Editorial

ADVERTISING RESULTS:

Division I (Dailies over 10,000 circulations):

1st Place: Charleston Gazette-Mail

2nd Place: The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

3rd Place: Register-Herald of Beckley

Division II (Dailies 10,000 and under):

1st Place: Bluefield Daily Telegraph

2nd Place: The Inter-Mountain of Elkins

3rd Place: The Journal of Martinsburg

Division III (Weeklies over 3,500):

1st Place: The Timers Record and Roane County Reporter

2nd Place: Hampshire Review

3rd Place: The Spirit of Jefferson

Division IV (Weeklies 3,500 and under):

1st Place: Tyler Star News

2nd Place: The Doddridge Independent

3rd Place: The Shepherdstown Chronicle

General Excellence – Advertising

The West VIrginia Press Association thanks the Four Points by Sheraton and its partners, sponsors and supporters:

AARP WV

West Virginia University – University Relations and Reed College of Media

West Virginia Press Association Foundation

Highmark West Virginia

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

WV Gamechanger

Asher Agency

Hartman Harman Cosco H2+C

Orion Strategies (O-Ryan)

The Associated Press

Contractors Association of WV

HepCatz Design

Echo Lit

Focus Media Co.

For more information, contact Smith at 304-550-0454 or [email protected]

