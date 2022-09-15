Blair pledges to work with West Virginia Board of Education

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Wednesday was a day of firsts for the West Virginia Board of Education: a new state superintendent of schools, two new board members and a visit by the state’s lieutenant governor pledging to work with board members and focus on public education.

The Board of Education met Wednesday for its regular monthly meeting at the offices of the Department of Education. First on the agenda were remarks from Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.

Speaking on the topic of “Working Together to Improve Education,” Blair said it was his first time attending a state Board of Education meeting, something he wants to change.

“We want to give you the resources and work with you,” Blair told board members. “We want to be there to help. We don’t want to be a hindrance. We’ve been painted into the corner in the past where it was you versus us. Let’s let that day be over. It’s unnecessary. We all want to row the boat in the same direction.” …

