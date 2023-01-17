Black Leaders in West Virginia seek updates to Discipline Disparities Law

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On the day set aside to honor a civil rights pioneer, members of the Black community in West Virginia say more needs to be done to address disparities in school discipline that hurt minorities and people in poverty.

Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with lawmakers still working on the sixth day of the 60-day annual legislative session. It was also West Virginia NAACP Day, when leaders in the Black community gathered at the Capitol to lobby lawmakers on issues important to them.

“In January 2023, I am still placing hope that all persons are created equal and deserve equity, as equality is two-thousand-late,” said Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia. “We are still dreaming. When will the dreams become a reality?”

One of those issues was how discipline in the state’s K-12 public school system disproportionately hits black students, other minorities, and students from poor families…

