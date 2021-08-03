Bipartisan infrastructure bill reaches amendment stage in U.S. Senate

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON,W.Va. — The U.S. Senate is closer to voting on amendments to a bipartisan infrastructure package after bill language was finalized Sunday.

The text of a strike-and-insert amendment to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act crafted by a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was released Sunday night after lawmakers worked through the weekend.

“This has been the most enjoyable venture for the last six to eight weeks,” Manchin said Sunday night during remarks on the Senate floor. “This is a big deal. I don’t care who is looking at it. It’s been said that nothing like this has been done in 30 years. It hasn’t.”

The $1.2 trillion package includes $550 billion in new infrastructure spending on a multitude of transportation, water and wastewater, clean energy and broadband expansion projects. A procedural motion to begin debate on the bill passed last Wednesday with all 50 Democrats and 18 Republican senators in favor, easily clearing the 60-vote threshold…

