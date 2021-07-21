Big Sandy Brewing opens in Bruceton Mills, W.Va.

by The Dominion Post

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Big Sandy Brewing, a labor of love from Bruceton Mills’ C. Laura Dulaney, will host its grand opening at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Locals and visitors are invited.

Dulaney, the owner of another Bruceton Mills business, Padlz Canoe and Kayak Rentals, is known to many of her friends as a home wine maker. She is joined by Mike and Josh Palencar, a father-son duo from Hagerstown, Md.

“Brewing beer is a new concept for me,” Dulaney said. “I am happy to lean on Josh and Mike’s experience and love that we can offer a homemade product.”

The Palencars have deep roots in homebrewing. Mike has owned and operated a successful food and beverage establishment, and together, they bring decades of brewing knowledge to Big Sandy’s taps…

