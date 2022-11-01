Big money spent on TV ads opposing West Virginia amendments

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the nation’s largest unions representing teachers has spent nearly $1 million on TV ads to oppose two constitutional amendments on the ballot in West Virginia with a week until Election Day.

The National Education Association dropped more than $860,000 since the final week of September on ads on nearly all of the major market TV stations in West Virginia according to a review of political files provided by TV stations to the Federal Communications Commission.

The NEA ad opposes Amendment 2, which would allow the West Virginia Legislature to exempt six categories of tangible personal property taxes – including taxes on machinery and equipment, inventory, and motor vehicles – if voters approve the amendment. County and city governments rely on tangible personal property tax revenue, as do county school systems.

Amendment 4 would give the Legislature the authority to approve, amend, or reject rules and policies developed by the Department of Education and approved by the state Board of Education. The state Board of Education is the only state agency that doesn’t have to submit its rules to the Legislature for approval…

