Betsy Miles takes you ‘Miles in a Minute’ with her daily updates from across West Virginia

We all have … and are entitled to have … an opinion on politics.

That said, we should all applaud Senate President Craig Blair, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and the clerks and staff in both chambers for moving their Friday floor sessions to a 9 a.m. start.

The earlier start helps many legislators get home earlier on Friday to family, friends and constituents.

The 60-day legislative session – a throwback to when travel across West Virginia took days and not hours – becomes endurance government in the final days as exhausted legislators and staff battle the clock. Anything that can be done to give legislators a break and keep them rested is a good idea. This probably can’t happen in the last two or three weeks of the session, but it can be done now. Good idea.

Ogden Newspaper’s Steven Allen Adams reports that House Bill 2879, which would provide a pay increase to state correctional workers, has been sent to the House Finance Committee for further review.

HB 2879 would give employees with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), the Division of Juvenile Services, and the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, who have three years of service, a $6,000 bonus beginning July 1.

