Betsy Miles takes you ‘Miles in a Minute’ to celebrate Juneteenth in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s celebration time in West Virginia!

On Saturday, June 17, we will celebrate Juneteenth on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

As part of the celebration, Dru Hill is performing, and food vendors and local organizations will be there.