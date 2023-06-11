WVPA Sharing

Betsy Miles takes you ‘Miles in a Minute’ to celebrate Juneteenth in West Virginia

on

More in WVPA Sharing:

Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth featuring Dru Hill from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday

WV Press Video

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —  It’s celebration time in West Virginia!

On Saturday, June 17, we will celebrate Juneteenth on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

As part of the celebration, Dru Hill is performing, and food vendors and local organizations will be there.

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

And get our latest content in your inbox

Invalid email address