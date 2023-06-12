Betsy Miles takes you ‘Miles in a Minute’ for the 2023 West Virginia Day Celebration on June 20

WV Press Video Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Tuesday, June 20, West Virginia will celebrate its 160th birthday.

While details have not been released, the celebration takes place at the State Capitol and the Culture Center in Charleston. Traditional features include arts festivals, Civil War displays, exhibitions, and guided tours. The events showcase the rich heritage and natural wonders of West Virginia. This year, First Lady Cathy Justice will announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest.