‘Best Of The Best’: Justice Praises West Virginians on State’s Birthday

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice had a message for residents as West Virginia celebrated its 159th birthday Monday: “You’re the best of the best.”

“A lot of those years, and I hate to say it, but people pushed us down. They beat us down,” Justice said Monday for the annual West Virginia Day celebration at the Culture Center on the grounds of the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

“They told a lot of bad jokes about us, to tell you the truth,” Justice said. “Some people thought they were funny. Not me. At the end of the day, you’re the best of the best. I say it with tears in my eyes because I mean it.”

Justice was joined Monday by First Lady Cathy Justice and Babydog, the Justices’ English Bulldog and unofficial mascot. Visitors to the Culture Center were treated to slices of cake, made from a recipe submitted by Scott Depot resident Kim Wymer, the winner of the First Lady’s West Virginia Birthday Cake contest…

