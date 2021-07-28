Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority cleans creeks in West Virginia, removes pounds of trash

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Clint Hogbin, chairman of Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority’s board of director, has been a longtime volunteer, and just in the last four years, he has seen over 486,996 pounds of trash collected from rivers, creeks and roads.

Last Saturday, Hogbin and other volunteers cleared 16 tires, two bags of trash and five other bulky items from Opequon Creek.

Hogbin said that the BCSWA has two programs — the recycling program and litter control.

“Part of our litter-control program is that during the summer months, we put a small crew over the weekend into the creeks of Berkeley County and try to pull tires and trash to make them cleaner. It is one of my favorite parts of what we do,” Hogbin said. “We cleaned about a two-mile stretch we put in at the Bowers Road public access spot and then, went roughly two miles down the creek and got out at the Paynes Ford Road public access area.”

Hogbin said that for four years now, as long as weather permits, that the water cleanups are done every Saturday during the summer months…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/berkeley-county-solid-waste-authority-cleans-creeks-removes-pounds-of-trash/article_68154749-ed9e-5ed7-ad06-d5757f42be63.html