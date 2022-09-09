Battle for women’s title highlights WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series at Tygart Valley

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series saw a battle between Lauren Ramsey of Clarksburg and Karen Rainey of Daniels. Rainey eventually took the Women’s Gross title by three strokes.

Jess Ferrell of Fairmont

On the men’s side, Jess Ferrell of Fairmont took the title in the Championship flight with a six under par 66, besting Caden Moore of Bridgeport by one stroke. “I really putted well today and it gave me the advantage over the field,” Ferrell said. “This being my home course, it’s nice to take the title today!”

Van Stemple of Shepherdstown took the Men’s Gross Division after shooting five birdies and posting a two under par 70. Justin Keaton of Charleston took the Men’s Net Division with an eight under par 64.

Tygart Valley owner Todd Williams said, “We’re glad to have the WVGA and these outstanding golfers here today. The course looks great, even with the great amount of rain we’ve had this season.”

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights based on net and gross scores.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series @ Tygart Valley.

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is back in action Friday, September 9 at Apple Valley in Fairmont.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and

over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.