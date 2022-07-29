Bald Eagle released in West Virginia

Bird nursed back to health after injury

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — A bald eagle that was nursed back to health after being injured was released back into the wild Thursday afternoon at the Elks Country Club Golf Course.

A host of people gathered next the club house at the course to watch the eagle fly Thursday after being rehabilitated for the past five weeks by raptor specialist Dr. Jesse Fallon of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown.

Jo Santiago, who works for the U.S. Forest Service International Programs, released the eagle as onlookers watched it fly away into the distance. Santiago, who specializes in birds of prey, has helped rescue hundreds of birds during her 30 years of service…

