By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — James Bailey, a deputy secretary and general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Commerce, will serve as acting cabinet secretary as current Secretary Ed Gaunch retires.

According to a letter dated July 14, Gov. Jim Justice appointed Bailey acting Commerce secretary effective now, replacing Gaunch whose last day was Friday.

Bailey has served as deputy secretary and the department’s head attorney since last August. Prior to that, Bailey served as counsel to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, beginning in 2019. He was Justice’s senior counsel for policy and legislation beginning in November 2017.

Bailey also worked as counsel to the Senate Government Organization Committee, then chaired by Blair, beginning in 2015. He began his career after graduating West Virginia University as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Kanawha County…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/07/bailey-appointed-as-acting-commerce-department-secretary/