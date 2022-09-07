Ayne Amjad to step down as West Virginia Public Health commissioner, continue serving on contract basis

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Public Health Commissioner Ayne Amjad will take on an altered role in Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID leadership team. Justice, Amjad and Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch talked about the new role during Tuesday’s briefing.

Also on Tuesday’s topic list were a new Children’s Crisis Center to be built in Elkins, some omicron booster news and some thumping on legislative paralysis on taxes and abortion law.

Justice said Amjad will step down as a state employee but will serve on a contract basis as Justice’s senior advisor to the state health officer and Public Health commissioner. She will continue to participate in the twice-weekly briefings.

“Dr. Amjad came and stepped up at a time when we really needed somebody,” he said. He described her as smart and kind and good. “We’ve got to step back and thank her for her incredible service.” …

