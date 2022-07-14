Attorney General Morrisey files response in West Virginia abortion law case￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that returned decision on abortion access back to the states, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued in a court filing that an attempt to block an old law on West Virginia’s books making providing an abortion a felony is invalid.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a response and memorandum in support Tuesday asking Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango to deny a motion for a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of State Code 61-2-8, a law that dates back to 1849 and carried over from Virginia’s criminal code to West Virginia in 1863.

That section of the criminal code makes it a felony for any person to cause an abortion. If convicted, a doctor or other person could be sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison. The only exception is for saving the life of the mother or child…

