Attorney General Morrisey Backs All Four Proposed West Virginia Constitutional Amendments

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey endorses all four proposed constitutional amendments on the state’s Nov. 8 election ballot.

“I think that they’re positive things for West Virginia, and I support them,” Morrisey said during a recent stop in Wheeling

His approval begins with Amendment 1 – “Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment.” The amendment would clarify that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate. In short, if an elected official is impeached by the Legislature, they would not be able to appeal that impeachment in court.

“I think Amendment 1 qualifies language that most people thought was already in place with respect to the Legislature and impeachment,” Morrisey said…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/11/morrisey-backs-all-four-proposed-west-virginia-constitutional-amendments/