Asher Agency welcomes Melanie George

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Asher Agency, a full-service advertising, marketing and public relations

agency with offices in Charleston, Washington, D.C., and Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Ind.,

recently welcomed back Melanie George as an Account Supervisor.

George, who in previous years was a member of the Asher staff, will work out of the

Charleston location and lead servicing City National Bank, the State of Montana, and other

accounts. She brings more than 17 years of experience in marketing, social media, public

relations and event management to the agency.

Steve Morrison, General Manager of Asher Charleston, said, “Melanie’s proven skills offer consistently efficient and effective results for our clients. She has strong project management skills, the ability to multi-task and an exceptional eye for detail.” Prior to joining Asher Agency, Melanie was event manager for Marriott International. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Coastal Carolina University.

Asher President/Owner Kara Kelley added, “Asher’s high level of client service is a key differentiator for our agency. Melanie has always gone above and beyond for our clients in her roles here at Asher. As we continue to grow and service more clients, Melanie will be able to jump in and exceed expectations.”

West Virginia clients of Asher Agency include Appalachian Headwaters, City National Bank, Charleston YWCA, Concord University, Country Roads Angel Network, Highmark West Virginia, Mister Bee Potato Chips, Mon Health System, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Sinclair Broadcasting, West Virginia Hive, West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, West Virginia Regional Technology Park, and West Virginia High Technology Foundation.

Founded in 1974, Asher Agency provides a full range of advertising, marketing, and public relations services through its offices in Charleston, W.Va., Washington, DC., and Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Ind. For more information, visit www.AsherAgency.com