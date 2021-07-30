As state hits 100 Delta variant cases, antibody study to be completed

By Jess Mancini, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Prompted by a spike upward in the number of Delta variant infections in West Virginia, a voluntary study will immediately start on antibody levels in older residents who received a COVID-19 vaccination six months ago, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

Justice also said the state will intensify evaluations on the preparedness of hospitals and long-term care facilities, antibody supplies and personal protection equipment after the number of the more-contagious Delta variant more than doubled, from 43 to 100, in 24 hours from Wednesday and Thursday. It isn’t cause for panic, but it is of concern, he said.

“We need to move on this now,” Justice said.

The voluntary antibody study, called the Booster Battlefield Assessment, will determine whether a booster shot will be needed, Dr. Clay Marsh, coronavirus leader in West Virginia, said. The data will be of benefit to the state and the nation, he said.