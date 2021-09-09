Applications now open for West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In accordance with WV Code §51-11-3(b), the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals is established and must be operable on or before July 1, 2022.



This notice is issued pursuant to WV Code §51-11-6(b)(1)(A) to provide instructions on applying for appointment by the Governor to the Intermediate Court of Appeals.



The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancies on the Intermediate Court of Appeals. The deadline for application is October 11, 2021. Please note the following requirements and important information for all applicants:



Applicant must be a member in good standing of the West Virginia State Bar and admitted to practice law in this state for at least 10 years prior to appointment.



Applicant must have been a resident of the State of West Virginia for at least five years.



Intermediate Court of Appeals judges may not engage in any other business, occupation, or employment inconsistent with the expeditious, proper, and impartial performance of his or her duties as a judicial officer.



Intermediate Court of Appeals judges are not permitted to engage in the outside practice of law and shall devote a full-time commitment to his or her duties as a judicial officer.



The Governor will appoint three judges for terms of:



(1) Two-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024;



(2) Four-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026; and



(3) Six-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.



Applicant must indicate on the Cover Page of the application which appointment or appointments he or she is seeking.



The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will determine what interviews are necessary and applicants will be contacted by telephone to schedule their interview.Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties on July 1, 2022.



The annual salary for Intermediate Court of Appeals judges is $142,500.



As soon as possible after October 11, 2021, the Office of the Governor will publish a list of all applicants for the Intermediate Court of Appeals appointments.



All letters of recommendation, comments, or other feedback must be provided to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission no later than October 25, 2021.



This information should be submitted to:



Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

c/o Office of General Counsel to the Governor

Office of the Governor

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Charleston, WV 25305



Letters, comments, or other feedback may not be considered if received after the October 25, 2021, deadline.



Click here to access application and instructions



Please follow all instructions in the application. Please read all materials carefully. In the event you have a question not covered in the materials, you may contact the Office of General Counsel to the Governor at 304-414-2308. Applicants are advised not to contact the Commissioners directly regarding the subject of this application.