Appalachian Power Defends New Surcharge Request

West Virginia PSC to Hear Public Comments Friday

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligncer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the West Virginia Public Service Commission prepares to hear public comments and new evidence this Friday in a new Appalachian Power/Wheeling Power surcharge request to keep three power plants operating past 2028, two industry groups butted heads.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are seeking a 3.3% increase for ratepayers — up from the 1.62% approved by the PSC in August — for environmental improvements to the Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County, the John Amos Power Plant in Putnam County, and the Mountaineer Power Plant in Mason County.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are seeking the additional increase to bring the power plants in line with federal rules for wastewater, and handling coal ash after Kentucky’s PSC denied a surcharge request for the half of the Mitchell Power Plant owned by Kentucky Power. The Virginia State Corporation Commission also denied part of a request for cost recovery for improvements to Amos and Mountaineer.

If the West Virginia PSC approves Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s amended surcharge request, the cost for West Virginia ratepayers would increase from $23.5 million to $48 million…

