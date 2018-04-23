Antiques, arts, collectibles show set for June 29-20 in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — On Friday and Saturday, June 29-30, 2018, The Arts Center in conjunction with the Phil Gainer Community Center (the former National Guard Armory) will hold its first Arts, Antiques, and Collectibles show.

The Arts Center is seeking vendors to fill the 11,000 square feet of climate-controlled exhibit space. Outdoor vendor and demonstration space is also available.

EVENT: Antiques, arts, and collectibles show in Elkins

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, June 29-30, 2018,

CONTACT: The Arts Center, Kurt Barkley, 304-637-2355 or kurt@randolpharts.org

Chris Lee, director of the Phil Gainer Community Center, said, “We are very excited about this event. This region is rich in art and antiques heritage, and I feel this event will attract folks to our beautiful town. The purpose of the Phil Gainer Community Center is to serve the community. This partnership with The Arts Center truly exemplifies our mission.”

“Serving the community is also a large part of our mission,” said Judy Van Gundy, president of the Board of Directors at The Arts Center. “When the old National Guard Armory became a community center, we realized the potential to expand our offerings to the community, the greater region, the state, and even bordering states. This event offers an opportunity not only for antiques dealers, but artists, collectors, or anyone with antiques, unique collections or quality art that they wish to show or sell. Right now, we’re looking for people interested in being a part of our new event.”

Rob Nestor, who sits on both The Arts Center and Elkins Parks and Recreation Commission boards, said, “Both boards are excited to offer such a quality event for the communities of north central West Virginia. We’re eagerly looking forward to working with the talented artists from our area and allowing the antiques dealers and artists to showcase their products.”

For more information and to register, dealers, collectors, and artists may contact The Arts Center’s Executive Director, Kurt Barkley.

The Phil Gainer Community Center and The Randolph County Community Arts Center are committed to providing accessibility to individuals with disabilities. Anyone in need of an accommodation, please contact the office in advance. Call the office at 637-2355 or log onto www.randolpharts.org for more information.