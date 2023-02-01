‘Anti-racism’ bill advances in West Virginia, but not without criticism

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Anti-Racism Act of 2023 has passed the House Education Committee and is now in the Judiciary Committee, the last step before going to floor for first reading.

Senate Bill 130, co-sponsored by Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, passed the Senate by a 30-2 vote.

The bill provides guidelines related to avoiding teaching racism in public school classes.

“In my lifetime, great progress has been made to reduce racial prejudice and reduce racism,” Swope said after it passed the Senate. “Teaching that race and equity goals where race is the primary criteria for all relationships is empirically racist and will reverse decades of progress in eliminating racism from our society.”

The bill lists concepts to which teachers or administrators cannot be compelled to “affirm, adopt or adhere to.” …

