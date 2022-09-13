American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists release poll of young WV voters on issue of abortion

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Section of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has released the following poll information of young WV voters on issue of abortion.

The information was provided by Stephen Clermont, Change Research, on behalf of Dara P. Aliff, DO, FACOG; David C. Jude, MD, FACOG, and Past Chair, West Virginia Section of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

“In our recent survey of 840 voters under the age of 35 in West Virginia, conducted from Sept. 1-9, 2022, we find widespread opposition to banning abortion in the state. The West Virginia legislature runs real risks to the long-term health and vitality of the West Virginia economy by pursuing an abortion ban that would drive these young people to other states. The following summarizes key findings from this survey:

Only half (50%) of these voters see themselves living in West Virginia in five years. The rest either plan to move (25%) or are not sure (26%). Three-fifths (60%) of those planning to move cite being concerned about the direction of West Virginia politics as a reason.

Two-thirds (65%) disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and rule there is no Constitutional right to an abortion. Just 29% approve of it. Disapproval rates are even higher among women (77%) and college graduates (75%). Most young voters in West Virginia either support the right to abortion and believe it should be legal and available (46%) or are against abortion but do not believe the government should prevent someone from making that decision (34%). Only 17% believe abortion is wrong and should be illegal.

A majority (55%) of young voters indicate they are more likely to move to another state if West Virginia passes a law to ban nearly all abortions. A third (32%) say this would make no difference, and 12% would be more motivated to stay. Women (70%) and college graduates (67%) are the most motivated to move.

Young voters in West Virginia do not want the government involved in these decisions. Around three-quarters believe government should not limit the freedom of women to choose the health care they need, including abortion services (74%), and that government should not make it a crime for health care professionals to offer abortion services in all circumstances (72%). Ultimately, 59% of young voters want the state to stop trying to ban abortion as they do not believe the government belongs in decisions made between women and their doctors. This includes 72% of women and 70% of college graduates.

About Our Research

Methodology -Polling was conducted online from September 1st-9th, 2022. Using its Dynamic Online Sampling technology and SMS texting to attain a sample reflective of voters between the ages of 18 and 34, Change Research polled 840 in the state of West Virginia. This includes interviews with 357 college graduates. Post-stratification weights were made on age, gender, zip code, education, 2020 vote, and race to reflect the distribution of registered voters of people between the ages of 18 and 34. This survey has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

Change Research – Change Research is a leader in polling innovation, able to field polls quickly and accurately at a low price point. We recruit new participants online for each and every poll, so Change Research polls are not affected by the dwindling response rates of phone polling. We use proprietary and patent-pending approaches to recruit fresh participants, and we don’t rely on online panels of habitual survey takers.

We collect survey responses 1by publishing targeted online solicitations via advertisements on websites and social media platforms. By finding a representative set of respondents via web and social media to take a poll, we are able to cast a net that is wider than phone polls. We reach millennials and seniors, rural and urban dwellers, and members of every gender, race, creed, and political persuasion.