Amendment 2; West Virginia Justice hosts town hall on controversial proposal￼

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice made a stop in Elkins on Tuesday to speak out against Amendment 2. The measure will be on voters’ ballots during the general election next month.

In recent weeks, the governor has been making his way across the state in hopes of urging voters to reject the amendment, which relates to Article X and the collection of personal property taxes. It is one of four proposed amendments to the State Constitution that will appear on November’s ballot and a public vote is required in order for any of those to pass.

Justice said the main thing pushing voters toward a possible yes vote for Amendment 2 is the elimination of personal vehicle tax. The governor told the packed room at the James F. Cain Courthouse Annex that including the car tax in the proposed amendment wasn’t accidental.

“They (legislature) said we will get rid of your car tax with this and you will vote for it,” said Justice. “We will basically buy your vote. And we don’t give a hoot about the car tax, but we will get your vote for Amendment 2 and then we will get to do anything we want to do. That’s exactly what happened.” …

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/10/amendment-2/