Amendment 2 battle sees West Virginia Republicans at odds￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With Nov. 8 fast approaching, Amendment 2 remains a divisive issue on the ballot, pitting Republicans against Republicans in many cases, and stirring opposition from counties.

If it passes, the state Constitution would be amended to give legislators the authority to end or modify the machinery and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property taxes.

Both taxes provide substantial revenue for localities, about $11 million for Mercer County, $8 million of which goes to county schools.

A preliminary state Senate GOP bill to end the taxes would set aside $600 million in the annual budget each year to reimburse counties for their revenue losses. Republican leadership in both the Senate and House support the amendment…

