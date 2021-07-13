Alderson Broaddus University and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College sign agreement



PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Alderson Broaddus University (AB) and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College (Southern) have signed an articulation agreement.

The agreement, signed in June, provides several baccalaureate pathways for Southern graduates. Students can seamlessly transfer to AB and complete a bachelor’s degree online at a reduced tuition rate.

At nearly 200 miles distant, Southern is AB’s furthest located degree completion partner.

“It is great that AB’s extended learning opportunities are coming to Logan,” said Dr. James “Tim” Barry, AB’s president. “We’ve crossed many county borders for our two institutions to work together.”

Geographic boundaries, however, are not the only borders being traversed. “Working across lines of public and private is absolutely a wonderful move, as we have not done this in the past,” said Dr. Pamela Alderman, Southern’s president. “I’m very excited, as it is an opportunity for our students to receive a four-year education.”

Beginning this fall, AB will be sending academic and admissions staff to Southern to speak to several classes about these educational opportunities. “This agreement benefits, most importantly, the students,” said Dr. Barry. “The betterment of West Virginia—that’s what it’s all about.”

About Alderson Broaddus University: AB currently offers seven bachelor’s programs that are available online to Southern’s students as

extended learning options.



Alderson Broaddus University is an independent institution of higher learning, affiliated with the West Virginia Baptist Convention and the American Baptist Churches USA, committed to serving the region as an academic, cultural, and religious resource, with programs based on a liberal arts foundation.

The mission of AB is to provide students with the highest quality education, striving to prepare students to succeed in their chosen disciplines and to fulfill their roles in a diverse society as well-rounded and responsible citizens.

Since its founding in 1871, AB has been a leader and innovator in higher education, with accolades in the health and natural sciences. Alderson Broaddus University stands out as one of the most innovative health education providers in Appalachia, pioneering the nation’s first baccalaureate physician assistant program of its kind in 1968 and a post-baccalaureate physician assistant master’s degree program in 1993, and West Virginia’s first four-year Nursing program in 1945.

AB is located on a historic hilltop in Barbour County in Philippi, West Virginia. The University is rooted in historic and continuing relationships with the American Baptist Churches in the U.S.A. and the West Virginia Baptist Convention. For more information about AB, visit www.ab.edu.